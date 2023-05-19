Ria Atayde as New MMDA Spokesperson? Its Chairperson Explains Why

(SPOT.ph) Actress Ria Atayde may soon be added to the growing list of celebrities in government as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday, May 19 that she was recruited to become its next spokesperson.

The current White Castle Whisky calendar girl "graciously agreed" to become the next assistant secretary, Chairperson Don Artes told the media in a press briefing.

"I personally recruited Ms. Ria Atayde, who graciously agreed. I submitted 'yung application and endorsement sa Malacañang for Ms. Atayde to be the spokesperson ng MMDA."

Also read: A New Generation of Calendar Girls Has Arrived and We're Here for It

Why Ria Atayde was recruited to be the next MMDA spokesperson

While lawyer Melissa Carunungan does a "good job" as MMDA's OIC spokesperson, the agency tasked to centralize policies within the National Capital Region (NCR) lacks an assistant secretary, a position previously held by former beauty pageant contestant Celine Pialago.

The 31-year-old daughter of veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez and brother to actor-slash-Quezon City congressman Arjo holds a Communication Arts degree from De La Salle University. She formally entered the world of showbiz in 2015, when she joined the cast of ABS-CBN's drama series Ningning.

"I think 'yung work experience n'ya naman ay suited sa pagiging spokesperson at 'yung pagiging celebrity n'ya ay beneficial sa agency so far as information dissemination is concerned, which is 'yun naman ang main job ng isang spokesperson," Artes said.

Another reason why he believes Atayde is a good fit for the position was how she handled bashers. The celebrity received mixed reactions when she was formally launched as a calendar girl in January.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"'Yun pong kanyang response doon sa bashing na kanyang natanggap when she was hired as a model ng isang brand, napaka-positive, confident. And I can say na in a way, parang she's an empowered woman na kailangan ng ahensya dahil alam naman natin na kasama sa trabaho ng spokesperson ang salagin lahat ng batikos sa agency, whether or not totoo ang batikos," he said.

"I personally believe she would be an asset dito sa MMDA."