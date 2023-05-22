Medical Exam Fees for Driver's Licenses Are Capped at P300, LTO Says

(SPOT.ph) Getting your student permit or driver's license? Good news as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Monday, May 22 that it's setting a P300 cap on medical examination fees from accredited medical clinics and health facilities.

It's a response to the complaints of expensive medical certificates—a key requirement for driver's licenses and student permits—which ranges from P500 to P700 each, said LTO chief Jay Art Tugade, whose resignation was announced on the same day. This also means medical examination fees may be lower than P300.

“Hindi po natin maisasantabi ang maraming reklamo kaugnay ng sobrang mahal ng pagkuha ng medical certificate na ang iba ay nagbabayad ng P500 hanggang P700. Mabigat na ang halaga na ito para sa ating mga ordinaryong mamamayan," he said in a statement.

“For standardization, the LTO deemed it proper and necessary to set the specific maximum medical examination fees to be charged from driver-applicant by accredited medical clinics.”

This follows the scrapping of periodic medical exams for motorists owning driver's licenses with five- to 10-year validity.

The new memorandum circular will take effect 15 days after its publication in a general publication or once the Office of the National Registry gets a certified copy.

LTO sets P300 cap on medical exam fees for driver's license, student permit

The latest LTO policy covers all accredited medical clinics and health facilities where doctors can facilitate medical, physical, optical, and other tests as required for student drivers, new non-professional drivers, and new conductors, as well as renewal and upgrading of licenses from non-professional to professional.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Facilities and clinics that fail to comply with the latest order may be faced with suspensions and penalties as follows:

First offense: Up to 90 days of accreditation suspension with P10,000 fine

Second offense: Up to 180 days of accreditation suspension with P15,000 fine

Third offense: Revocation of accreditation aside from perpetual disqualification as an LTO-accredited medical clinic or health facility