Be Prepared: Mawar Reintensifies Into a Supertyphoon

(SPOT.ph) Mawar reintensified into supertyphoon as it moves closer to the Philippines, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday, May 25.

Mawar, seen to enter the Philippine area of responsibility either Friday night or Saturday morning, will bring rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the coming days as it enhances the southwest monsoon or habagat. Once it enters PAR, it will be called Betty.

It was located at 2,150 kilometers east of Southern Luzon at 3 a.m., packing winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 230 kph.

"Sa paglapit nito sa ating kalupaan, posible na itong magdala ng malalakas na alon over the eastern seaboards in the country at unti-unting mage-enhance ng southwest monsoon or habagat," weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

Also read: Explained in Emojis: Habagat Rain Pattern in a Typical Day

What you need to know about Supertyphoon Mawar

Once the supertyphoon—whose name means "rose" in Malaysia—enters PAR, tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) may be raised.

Based on its probability track, it may either move closer to Cagayan Valley or go upward without making landfall, Estareja said.

It may reach its peak intensity of 215 kph on Saturday.

How to prepare for Supertyphoon Mawar

Here are some reminders from the Department of Health (DOH) on how to prepare for Supertyphoon Mawar

1. Understand signs of emergency

Watch, listen, pay close attention to weather update of the possible scope, track, intensity and typhoon warning signals from PAGASA via the radio, television, internet, or other reliable media information outlet

Learn, understand, and follow the early warning systems in the community

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

2. Prepare your home

Inspect your house for necessary repairs

Bring in all outdoor furniture, decorations, garbage cans, and anything that is not tied down

Fully charge your electronic gadgets and emergency batteries

Prepare your house for flooding

Elevate home furniture and appliances

Reinforce and tightly close the windows, doors and turn off electical main switch

Keep your important documents at a higher level, proteced from water damage

3. Get ready to evacuate

Know the important emergency contact numbers

Get everyonein the family whistle

Create an evacuatio plan to a higher safe ground

Know the locations of multi-storey buildings and pre-arrange with family or friends living in higher grounds for evacuation in case of flooding

4. Have an emergency go bag or e-balde ready

Include ready to eat food, tools, clothes, first-aid kit, sleeping bags, flashlight, batteries, toiletries, COVID-19 Protection Kit (face masks, face shield, alcohol spray, gloves, etc. as necessary)

Ensure you have an adequate food supply and clean water for the whole family that would last for at least three days

Include easy-open canned goods, dried fruits or trail mixes, packaged biscuits, and other easy-to-eat food

Include a small amount of cash

Ensure that the emergency go bag or e-balde is easily accessible to everyone