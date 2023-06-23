Taking Unboxing Videos of Your Parcel In Case of Defect? No Need, Says DTI

(SPOT.ph) Bea does an unboxing video when she receives her freshly-delivered K-pop merchandise. It's not for a vlog entry; it's a requirement for return policy in case the delivered items were defective or missing.

"No video, no return, no refund" policies are usual requirements for items delivered via couriers seen to protect both consumers and sellers from liabilities, but did you know that this isn't a requirement for return policy according to an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Hindi na. 'Yung produkto na mismo kung defective siya, 'yun na 'yung ebidensya natin. Hindi kailangan ng video kasi hindi naman dapat pahirapan pa ng seller ang buyer para makapagreklamo or para magkaroon ng redress 'yung kanilang reklamo," Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo told CNN Philippines in an interview on June 20.

Also read: How to Budol Responsibly, According to Home Buddies' Mayora

Unboxing videos not required: What is needed for return policies

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

To be sure, Robert James also took an unboxing video of the beddings he ordered from Shopee as a sticker in the box said "no video, no return, no refund." Pat, who ordered from Nike via Lazada, was also asked to send an unboxing video after she complained of not getting the shirt she ordered.

Unboxing videos serve as proof as it can show the quality of the item before the buyer gets to use it. It's evidence as to whether or not the buyer's claim that items delivered were defective or missing, which also protects sellers from scammers. Unboxing videos can also protect sellers from possible damage incurred by independent couriers.

The Consumer Act of the Philippines, which also covers e-commerce transactions, has this to say:

"The service supplier is liable for redress, independently of fault, for damages caused to consumers by defects relating to the rendering of the services, as well as for insufficient or inadequate information on the fruition and hazards thereof."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Since it has no distinction between online and offline stores doon sa batas, ginagamit din natin ito sa online stores. Ang sabi ng Consumer Act, 'di pupuwede ang 'no return, no exchange' because the consumer will always have a right na ibalik ang produto kung sira ito, may depekto, or hndi ito ayon doon sa description na sinabi," Castelo said.

Can buyers unbox the items in front of the delivery person instead so they can return it ASAP? It won't help, especially if the seller tapped the services of an independent courier, said Castelo.

"Wala siyang kinalaman doon sa sales transaction. Hindi siya kasali, delivery person lang siya so mas madali pa for the consumer to keep it," she said.

"Kung binayaran n'ya, itago n'ya 'yung resibo, tago n'ya 'yung produkto para ito ang ebidensya n'ya pagka nag-file siya ng complaint sa seller."

If the seller won't allow returns due to lack of videos, try to report it first to online customer services of business platforms like Shopee or Lazada.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If all else fails, buyers can report it to DTI via hotline 1384 or by sending them an email via consumercare@dti.gov.ph. Don't forget to attach photos of the receipt and the product, Castelo said.

Also read: Want to Try Live-Selling? Learn Tips From a Pro Who Earned P100,000 in Two Nights



