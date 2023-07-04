Meralco Can't Cut Your Power Supply Without a 48-Hour Notice, Rules SC

(SPOT.ph) A written notice must be given at least 48 hours before MERALCO can cut off your power supply, ruled the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

In a decision nearly two decades in the making, the rules are straightforward enough. Sufficient prior notice is a must under due process requirements found in Republic Act 7832 or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

MERALCO Disconnection Notice should arrive 48 hours before power supply is cut

The decision follows the case of Lucy Yu, who claimed that several MERALCO representatives barged into her family’s industrial factory on December 1999. They issued a Notice of Disconnection only a few moments before they shut the power off from the premises.

Yu went on to file a complaint for damages before the Regional Trial Court in Valenzuela City, who then ruled in her favor to elevate the case to the Court of Appeals (CA). The CA reaffirmed the result.

“The act of MERALCO in cutting off the respondent’s electricity on the same day the disconnection notice was given to the consumer was violative of due process requirements,” the Supreme Court wrote in a statement. “MERALCO is presumed to be in bad faith for its failure to follow the due notice requirement under R.A. 7832 during the disconnection of the Yu’s electric service.”

After the CA’s ruling, MERALCO tried to file a motion for review before the Supreme Court, but the latter found no merit in the electric firm’s petition. MERALCO has been slapped with a total fine of P150,000 for this violation.

"We note that the incident in question happened in 1999. It has been Meralco's policy to serve 48-hour prior notice before disconnecting any service to comply with the due process requirements," said MERALCO spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga.

