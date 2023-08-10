Pura Luka Vega is Persona Non Grata in Manila + Three Other LGUs for "Ama Namin" Stint

(SPOT.ph) Drag queen Pura Luka Vega, who went viral for their controversial "Ama Namin" video, is declared persona non grata by the city council of Manila on Tuesday, August 8. It's the fourth local government unit (LGU) to declare the drag artist as unwelcome in their area.

Pura Luka Vega—real name Amadeus Fernando Pagente—wore a Black Nazarene-inspired costume while dancing to the religious hymn at a bar, earning the ire of religious leaders and other Catholic faithful.

The latest resolution was unanimously approved by the 12th City Council of Manila, based on a release in the city council's official website. It did not specify if the declaration was just an expression or if it would have legal implications for the drag queen.

“Ito pong taong ito ay walang habas at 'di man lang pinag-isipan ang kanyang ginawa…(I)sang kalapastangan po ang kanyang ginawang palabas. Hindi po dapat itong palagpasin kasi 'pag pinalagpas natin ito, baka maparisan po ito. Kailangan na po nating gumawa ng aksyon," said Councilor Ricardo "Boy" Isip, who is also the principal author of the resolution.

This makes Manila the fourth LGU to declare them persona non grata after General Santos City, Floridablanca in Pampanga, and Toboso in Negros Occidental.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene (Traslacion) is annually held in the capital city every January 9 and is considered one of the biggest religious events in the world. Here, millions of barefoot devotees join the grand reenactment of the Black Nazarene's transfer from Intramuros to Quiapo Church.

The Manila City Council on Pura Luka Vega's "Ama Namin" performance

Freedom of speech shouldn't be used to offend religious feelings, said councilor Jaybee Hizon.

"Kung gusto mong makatanggap ng respeto, respetuhin mo ang sarili mo," said Ruben Buenaventura as quoted in the official website.

Aside from the multiple persona non grata declarations, Pura Luka Vega is also being sued by Christian church leaders under Philippines for Jesus Movement (PJM).

