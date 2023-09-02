Pasig's Public School Students to Receive Transport Allowances

(SPOT.ph) Public school students in Pasig City will be receiving transport allowances, announced Mayor Vico Sotto on Friday, September 1. This covers students who are part of the Department of Education's Kindergarten to Grade 12 program, with the school year 2023 to 2024 having officially began on August 29.

Pasig City public school students to receive transport allowance, said Mayor Vico Sotto

An allowance worth P1,500 will be distributed to public school students from September 6 to 15, said the mayor in a Facebook announcement post Friday night. In the graphic he posted alongside, this bullet point was tagged as a "new" project.

In the same post, the mayor explained that there have been delays with the administration's distribution of school supplies. He pointed to a lack of buffer time for their processes, as well as a disqualified supplier due to the quality of their materials. With the school year having already started without the full distribution of school supplies, the mayor hoped that the transport allowance would somehow help in the meantime.

"Ako po ay humihingi ng inyong pasensya. First time lang din natin ito; maasahan niyo na sa susunod na schoolyear ay mas aagahan namin ang timeline. Alam kong maraming gastusin pag magpapasukan, kaya sana makabawi ako sa inyo kahit papaano sa pamamagitan ng nasabing cash allowance," wrote Sotto.