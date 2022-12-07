News + Explainer What's New

Traffic Alert: MMFF Parade of Stars on December 21, Here are the Alternate Routes

Save this list to avoid heavy traffic.

by Pia Regalado
17 hours ago
Official entries to 2022 MMFF
PHOTO BY Official MMFF/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Motorists, take note of these alternate routes to avoid getting stuck in heavy traffic in Quezon City on Wednesday, December 21 when the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival kicks off its Parade of Stars.

The stars of the eight official film festival entries will parade their floats from Welcome Rotonda to Quezon Memorial Circle starting 4 p.m., the MMDA said. The 7.36-kilometer spectacle is expected to last a minimum of two hours and 30 minutes.

Staging areas for the floats will also be placed along E. Rodriguez Avenue to Banawe, the MMDA said as it advised motorists to stay away from the staging area for its construction and float ingress.

The event signals the countdown to the 48th MMFF, which will run from Christmas Day to January 7, 2023.

The eight official entries to the MMFF are:

  • "Deleter" by Viva Communications, Inc.
  • "Family Matters" by Cineko Productions, Inc.
  • "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told" by Borracho Film Production
  • "My Father, Myself" by 3:16 Media Network and Mentorque Productions
  • "Nanahimik ang Gabi" by Rein Entertainment Productions
  • "Partners in Crime" by ABS-CBN Film Productions
  • "Labyu with an Accent" by ABS-CBN Film Productions
  • "My Teacher" by TEN17P


Alternate routes for the MMFF Parade of Stars

Alternate routes for Parade of Starts MMFF 2022
PHOTO BY MMDA/Facebook
Going to EDSA/QMC

• Vehicles traveling from España Boulevard should turn right at Blumentritt Road then left at Sto. Tomas Street or Matimyas Street, right Nicanor Ramirez., left at Cordillera St, right at E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, left at Tomas Morato, right at Timog Ave towards East Avenue to destination
• Vehicles traveling from España Boulevard may also turn right at Nicanor Ramirez, go straight towards Cordillera St., right at E. Rodriguez Sr. Ave., left at Tomas Morato, right at Timog Ave towards East Avenue to destination

Going to Manila area

• Vehicles traveling from Quezon Avenue tunnel up ramp should turn right at Biak na Bato, left at Dapitan Street, left at Lacson Avenue and right at Espana Boulevard to destination
• Vehicles traveling from Quezon Avenue turn right at D Tuazon Street, then left at Sen. Mariano Cuenco to Piy Margal Street, left at Blumentritt Road, then right at España Boulevard to destination

Going to Del Monte Avenue and Araneta Avenue 

• Vehicles traveling from España Boulevard should take a U-turn at Mabuhay Rotonda, then right at Blumentritt Road, then right at Piy Margal Street, then left to Mayon Street to their destination

Going to E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue, EDSA/QMC

• Vehicles traveling from Mayon Street should turn right at Piy Margal Street, left at Blumentritt Rd. then left at Sto. Tomas Street or Matimyas Street, right at Nicanor Ramirez St., and straight towards Cordillera St. right at E. Rodriguez Sr. Ave., Left at Tomas Morato, right at Timog Ave towards East Avenue to destination
