Nazareno 2023: Road Closures, Alternate Routes You Need to Know

(SPOT.ph) Motorists, heads up: Several roads will be closed in Manila from January 6 to 9 as the Catholic faithful celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene, the Manila PIO said.

While the Traslacion remains suspended, devotees can still physically participate in activities like the Walk of Faith, Pagpupugay, and in-person masses at the Quiapo Church starting January 7.

Here are the road closures, alternate routes for Nazareno 2023

January 6-9, 10 p.m. onwards:

• Stretch of Independence Road

• Stretch of Katigbak Drive

• Stretch of South Drive

• Roxas Blvd. Northbound and Southbound (from Katigbak Drive to South Drive)

Alternate route:

Light vehicles planning to go northbound via Roxas Boulevard can turn right to Kalaw St., left to Maria Orosa, left to P. Burgos to the point of destination

January 7-9, 7 p.m. onwards:

• Quezon Blvd Northbound and Southbound (from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Quezon Bridge, straight to Padre Burgos Park 'n Ride)

• España Blvd Westbound and Eastbound (from P. Campa to A. Mendoza)

• Stretch of Evangelista St. (from Plaza San Juan to Recto Ave)

• Stretch of Raon St. (G. Puyat) (from Evangelista to Quezon Blvd.)

• Stretch of P. Paterno St. (from Quezon Blvd. to Evangelista)

• Stretch of Carriedo St. (from Rizal Ave. to Plaza San Juan)

• Stretch of C. Palanca St. (from McArthur Bridge to Quiapo Ilalim/Quinta Market straight to P. Casal)

• Stretch of Bustos St. (from Plaza Sta. Cruz to Rizal Ave)

• Northbound lane of Rizal Avenue (from Carriedo to Recto Ave)

• Northbound lane of McArthur Bridge

• Eastbound and Westbound lane of Recto Ave (from Rizal Ave to Nicanor Reyes St)

• Stretch of Nicanor Reyes St. (from España Blvd to Recto Ave)

Alternate routes:

Instead of Quezon Avenue, vehicles coming from A. Mendoza st. are advised to turn right to Fugoso st., left to Tomas Mapua st. to the point of destination

Instead of Quezon Avenue, vehicles coming from Quezon City via Espana Blvd. westbound lane are advised to turn right to P. Campa st. to Fugoso st. to the point of destination

Vehicles coming from Ayala Bridge are advised to go straight to P. Casal st. to the point of destination