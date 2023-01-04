News + Explainer What's New

BPI Is Working to Reverse "Debit Memo" Duplicates, Your Accounts are Safe

Here's what happened.

by Pia Regalado
15 hours ago
(SPOT.ph) BPI said Wednesday it was working to reverse duplicate debits on its clients accounts after some users complained that such transactions were posted twice. Don't worry, your accounts are safe and secure, it said.

The term "0431 debit memo" was the top trending topic on social media after several complaints from clients of the Ayala-led lender. The BPI mobile app was inaccessible at 9:24 a.m.

"Some ATM, CAM deposits, POS and e-commerce debit transactions from December 30 to 31, 2022 were posted twice. We are already working to reverse the duplicate transactions. Rest assured that your account is safe and secure. Thank you," BPI said in a statement.

BPI debit memo: What's next

BPI app inaccessible
BPI online services are currently inaccessible. You may have to go to a branch in-person to get your transactions in.
PHOTO BY Pia Regalado
Transaction reversals are expected within the day, BPI told its clients in a separate post. Expect intermittent access to its web and mobile applications as well due to high volume of inquiries, it said.

BPI has identified the cause of the operational error that caused the double debit transactions, said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in a statement without specifying the said error.

