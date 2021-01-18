10 Random Photos to Start Your Week: WFH Edition
In case you need some "New Year, New You" inspiration!
(SPOT.ph) Can you believe we're barely halfway through January? 2021 is proving to be just as painstakingly slow—and yet action-filled—as 2020 was, so to get some motivation mojo going, we asked Spotters for pics of their work-from-home stations! For sure you told yourself you'll be getting your sh*t together this year, so let these WFH set-ups inspire you.
Got some Random Photos?
For next week's edition of Random Photos, we are looking for pics of your newfound hobby! We know you've suddenly gotten into embroidering, woodworking, ice-cream making, and whatever-else-making lately—and probably have the IG pics to prove it. Show us your artsy-craftsy work and e-mail us at 10randomphotos@gmail.com and who knows, your photo might just make it into next week's batch!
Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.