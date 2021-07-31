News + Features What's New

It's Official: Filipina Boxer Nesthy Petecio Is Now a Step Closer to a Gold Medal

She won against Italian boxer Irma Testa in today's match.

by Christa I. De La Cruz
21 hours ago
nesthy petecio
Nesthy Petecio bagged a gold medal for the Philippines at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.
PHOTO BY Jerome AscaÑo/File Photo

(SPOT.ph) Filipina featherweight boxer Nesthy Petecio already guaranteed herself an Olympic medal after winning a quarterfinal match against Colombia's Arias Castaneda on July 28. And after winning against Italy's Irma Testa today, July 31, she has secured at least a silver medal—which also means she has a chance to snag an Olympic gold medal in her next match!

Also read: Two Filipinas Have Given Us Our First Multi-Medal Olympic Win in Nearly a Century

nesthy petecio
PHOTO BY Jerome Ascano/File Photo
Petecio beat the Italian boxer with a 4-1 split decision. She may have lost the first round, but immediately took control on the next. The bid for the top rank is happening on August 3 at 12:05 p.m. (Philippine time), and we have yet to see who she's up against depending on who wins the semi-final match tonight at 6:24 p.m. between Great Britain's Karriss Artingstall and Japan's Sena Irie.

