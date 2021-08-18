News + Features What's New

COA Questions OWWA on Sanitary Napkins Bought From Construction Store

Plus hygiene kits and thermal scanners.

by Pia Regalado for Reportr.World
16 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link

The Commission on Audit asked the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration why a deputy administrator bought sanitary napkins, hygiene kits, and thermal scanners worth almost P1 million from a construction store in 2020.

On August 17, administrator Hans Leo Cacdac called the incident "isolated", saying it accounted for 0.001% of the P9 billion that state auditors checked. Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) received an unqualified opinion from Commission on Audit (COA) in 2020.

"Rest assured, we are taking this matter seriously and an explanation is forthcoming, in the context of COA proceedings," he said on Twitter on August 17. He also denied that the deputy administrator mentioned in the report was Asssistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

State auditors questioned the procurement of hygiene kits, sanitary napkins, thermal scanners worth P969,920 from a construction and trading store in Pasay City in May 2020, pointing out that there's a Mercury Drug branch near OWWA's central office. It also said the establishment cannot be found on the address stated in the receipt.

COA also noted the "costly" sanitary pads, which cost from P10 to P30 each, when it can be bought at sari-sari stores at P5 to P8 per pad. The deputy administrator also failed to itemize the hygiene kits worth P160 each.

It also bought 50 thermal scanners at P2,950 each, four times more expensive compared to prices online, ranging from P400 to P800, COA said.

State auditors also asked why OWWA purchased P300,000 worth of snacks and bottled water from a caterer in Quezon City, when these could be bought in several supermarkets and hypermarkets in Pasay City. It also failed to provide the unit prices of the procured items.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

COA told the said deputy administrator to justify purchasing items from a construction and trading store in Pasay and a caterer in Quezon City, submit an itemized list of flagged items, show proof that the prices of procured items are reasonable, and submit report for all items.

What Everyone's Reading Now

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
Your guide to thriving in
this strange new world.
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Syndication Syn-00263 Adventurer Savvy Seasoned Staying In Commission On Audit Government Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Hard News Summit News
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories