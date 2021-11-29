Motorists, a Modified Number Coding System Has Been Approved for the Holidays

(SPOT.ph) Metro Manila mayors have approved the return of the number coding scheme in the National Capital Region—just note that it is a modified version. This agreement is according to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos, reported state news PTV 4.

The modified scheme will see the number coding implemented from Mondays to Fridays starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. This version should start sometime within this week, according to DZBB, though no date has been specified as of writing. Public transportation and motorcycles will be exempt.

Number coding was suspended in the Metro due to the ongoing pandemic. Yet with quarantine restrictions easing up, the number of vehicles back out on the road has been on the rise.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) noted in late October that the volume of vehicles on EDSA is back to pre-pandemic levels. Around 390,000 vehicles were logged on EDSA on October 7, 2021—compare that to the 400,000 or so recorded back in July 8, 2019.

The traffic agency floated the idea of reimposing the number scheme as early as July 2021. We'll keep you posted as to the official date of its return.

