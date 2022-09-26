Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) barreled through the densely populated island of Luzon on Sunday, flooding communities and prompting thousands to flee their homes.

The strongest storm to hit the Philippines so far this year, Karding reached the super typhoon category before weakening, destroying houses, and ruining farmlands, particularly in Central Luzon.

Several organizations and channels have launched donation drives to help victims of the typhoon.

Here's a running list of where you can donate to Typhoon Karding victims:

GCash

GCash users can donate to different non-government organizations conducting relief operations for typhoon victims through the mobile wallet's 'Pay Bills' option.

Ateneo de Manila University

Ateneo de Manila University is accepting cash donations that will be used to provide food, water, and other immediate needs of communities hit by the typhoon.

Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls said its concierge stations are accepting donations in kind, cash, and check for victims of Typhoon Karding.

Tulong Kabataan PH

The community-based disaster management non-government organization is accepting both in-kind and cash donations.

For Our Farmers PH, Inc.

The non-profit organization is accepting monetary donations for farmers affected by the typhoon.

