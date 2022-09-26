News + Features What's New

#KardingPH: How to Help Typhoon Victims

You can help in different ways.

by Arianne Merez
A day ago
Typhoon Karding
Authorities conduct clearing operations in Polillo, Quezon, Sept. 26, 2022 after the onslaught of Typhoon Karding.
PHOTO BY Photo courtesy of Local Government Unit of Polillo, Quezon/Facebook

Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) barreled through the densely populated island of Luzon on Sunday, flooding communities and prompting thousands to flee their homes. 

The strongest storm to hit the Philippines so far this year, Karding reached the super typhoon category before weakening, destroying houses, and ruining farmlands, particularly in Central Luzon. 

READ: Sierra Madre is Trending During Karding's Onslaught, Here's Why

Several organizations and channels have launched donation drives to help victims of the typhoon.

Here's a running list of where you can donate to Typhoon Karding victims:

GCash

GCash users can donate to different non-government organizations conducting relief operations for typhoon victims through the mobile wallet's 'Pay Bills' option.

Ateneo de Manila University

Ateneo de Manila University is accepting cash donations that will be used to provide food, water, and other immediate needs of communities hit by the typhoon.

Ateneo donation drive typhoon Karding
PHOTO BY Screenshot from ADMU website
Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls said its concierge stations are accepting donations in kind, cash, and check for victims of Typhoon Karding.

Ayala Malls Karding donation
PHOTO BY Photo courtesy of Ayala Malls

Tulong Kabataan PH

The community-based disaster management non-government organization is accepting both in-kind and cash donations.

Karding donation drive
PHOTO BY Photo courtesy of Tulong Kabataan PH
For Our Farmers PH, Inc.

The non-profit organization is accepting monetary donations for farmers affected by the typhoon.

