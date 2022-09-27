Eraserhead's Marcus Adoro Says Sorry to Family Ahead of Reunion

Eraserhead's lead guitarist Marcus Adoro apologized to his family on Monday as allegations of abuse resurfaced ahead of the band's reunion concert in December.

He asked the public to continue supporting the Eraserhead reunion titled "Ang Huling El Bimbo", their first major concert since 2009. "Alay po sa ating lahat ito."

"I'm sorry for the ruckus that I may have caused my family, the public, the sponsors and my bandmates. Pasensya na," he said in an Instagram post.

Addressing his daughter Syd Hartha, Adoro said he hoped she is doing well.

"Syd, san ka man, I hope you're doing well. As you already know, I'm far from perfect kaya normal if you want nothing to do with me. Sana lang magkaroon ng second chance for redemption."

Syd Hartha and Adoro's former partner earlier said they experienced abuse from the guitarist.

