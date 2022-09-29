Angat Buhay Is Looking for More Volunteer Doctors for Bayanihan E-Konsulta

Former Vice President Leni Robredo's Angat Buhay NGO is looking for more volunteer doctors for Bayanihan E-Konsulta, her office's free teleconsultation service, to address the influx of patients accessing its services.
The organization said it needs volunteer mental health specialists and general medicine doctors, among others, as it caters to more patients on its second month of operations under the anti-poverty organization.
Want to sign up? Here's what you need to know:
Who can sign up?
Bayanihan E-Konsulta is in need of:
- Mental health specialists (psychiatrists and psychologists)
- Dermatologists
- Urologists
- General surgeons
- Orthopedic surgeons
- Rehabilitation medicine or physiatrists
- Allergologists
- ENT
- IM - Pulmonologists
- General Medicine
- Other specialists and MDs
How to sign up?
Click these links to register:
https://bit.ly/BEKAvailability
https://bit.ly/BEKSupplemental
How many hours do I need to render per day?
It depends on your availability, the BEK said.
