Globe Starts Blocking Text Messages With Clickable Links

Globe Telecom said Friday it started blocking text messages containing website links to protect its users from scammers who flood subscribers' inboxes with phishing spam.

Filipinos in recent weeks have been plagued with spam text messages, with some more alarming than others, since it contains their name similar to those displayed in mobile wallet apps.

To fight spam and scam messages, Globe said it would block the delivery of person-to-person text messages containing links regardless of mobile network.

"This time around, we're blocking the actual message. If the SMS has a link of any kind, we are not going to deliver it, period. This is necessary to protect our customers," Globe Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio said.

The Ayala-led telco said it would continue to block text messages with links pending passage and implementation of the SIM Registration Act.

From January to July this year, Globe said it has blocked over 784 million scam and spam messages and has deactivated 14,058 scam-linked mobile numbers. Another 8,973 mobile numbers were also blocked during the same period, it added.

The National Privacy Commission has earlier advised Filipinos to ignore, block, and report spam messages to authorities.

The NPC also discourages clicking of links included in text messages since doing so could compromise users' personal information.

To report spam messages, Filipinos can email the NPC at reportsmishing@privacy.gov.ph, or through its social media pages.

