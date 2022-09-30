No More SMS: GCash is Migrating Notifications to App Inbox 

GCash said Friday that starting Oct. 5, users will receive send money notifications on the app's inbox instead of via SMS, as it moves to help authorities fight spam and scam messages.

The app inbox can be accessed at the lower left part of the GCash interface.

By Oct. 12, all Buy Load and Bank Transfer confirmation will also be seen under the "Transactions" button at the lower left part of the app, which also contains the user's transaction history, it said.

It is part of GCash's bid to secure alerts sent to its users as spam messages flood phone inboxes, its chief risk officer earlier said.

GCash has been sending transaction confirmation via text advisories, usually containing the amount sent or load bought, the name and number of the receiver, and the remaining balance on the user's account.

