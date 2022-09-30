News + Features What's New

No More SMS: GCash is Migrating Notifications to App Inbox 

Starting Oct. 5 with send money.

by Pia Regalado
14 hours ago
gcash investment
PHOTO BY Shutterstock ILLUSTRATOR: War Espejo

GCash said Friday that starting Oct. 5, users will receive send money notifications on the app's inbox instead of via SMS, as it moves to help authorities fight spam and scam messages.

The app inbox can be accessed at the lower left part of the GCash interface.

READ: GCash is Changing Your Notifications to Fight Spam Texts

By Oct. 12, all Buy Load and Bank Transfer confirmation will also be seen under the "Transactions" button at the lower left part of the app, which also contains the user's transaction history, it said.

It is part of GCash's bid to secure alerts sent to its users as spam messages flood phone inboxes, its chief risk officer earlier said.

GCash has been sending transaction confirmation via text advisories, usually containing the amount sent or load bought, the name and number of the receiver, and the remaining balance on the user's account.

EXPLAINERS:

Getting Too Many Spam Texts? We Asked Globe, Smart for Help

Text Spammers Know Your App Usernames, What's Going On?

Why is My Viber Name on Text Spam? Some Twitter Users Asks

