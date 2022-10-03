GUIDE: Fare Hikes for Jeepney, Bus, Taxi This October

(SPOT.ph) Commuters will have to pay more for transportation after regulators approved a fare increase for jeepneys, taxis, buses and ride-hailing services or TNVS to help drivers and operators cope with rising cost of fuel.

Starting Oct. 3, the minimum fare will increase by P1 for jeepneys, P2 for buses, and P5 for taxis and app-hailed vehicles like Grab, the LTFRB said. Seniors, PWDs, and students can still avail the 20% discount.

Regulators approved the fare hikes after soaring fuel prices resulted in a net increase of P16.95/L for gasoline, P36.25/L for diesel, and P31.60/L for kerosene which "cannot simply be ignored," the LTFRB said.

UV Express operators and drivers are also appealing for a P1 fare hike, citing expensive fuel prices, the regulator told TeleRadyo.

PUV operators and drivers must display an updated fare matrix guide in their vehicles. Without it, drivers and operators can't implement a fare hike yet, said LTFRB.

Here's the adjusted fare as approved by LTFRB:

Jeepney

Jeepney - P12 minimum fare for the first four kilometers from previous P11, with a P1.8/kilometer hike

Modern jeepneys - P14 minimum fare for the first four kilometers from previous P13, with a P2.20/kilometer hike

Bus

Ordinary city bus - P13 minimum fare for the first five kilometers from previous P11, with a P2.25/kilometer hike

Aircon city bus - P15 minimum fare for the first five kilometers from previous P13, with a P2.65/kilometer hike

Ordinary provincial bus - P11 minimum fare for the first five kilometers from previous P9, with a P1.90/kilometer hike

Taxi, ride-hailing vehicles

Taxi - P45 flagdown rate from previous P40 while retaining the P2 rate per succeeding kilometer

Sedan TNVS - P45 minimum fare from previous P40

AUV/SUV TNVS - P55 minimum fare from previous P50

Hatchback/SUV - P35 minimum fare from previous P30

