Myth Busted? Albert Einstein Didn't Suck at Math, Says Nobel Prize Organization

(SPOT.ph) How could Albert Einstein, whose theory or relativity helped mankind understand the interplay between space and time, suck at math or anything for that matter? The Nobel Prize Organization sought to dispel what it described as a "myth" with a copy of the late great scientist's high school report card.

The "certificate of maturity" from the Cantonal High School in Aarau, Switzerland that was issued in October 1896 showed that the then 17-year-old Einstein got the highest grade of "6" in algebra, geometry, descriptive geometry, physics, and history. Einstein's lowest grade was "3" in French and literature, followed by "4" in geography and in drawing.

ALSO READ:

10 Cool Filipino Words About Science and Math Aside From Agham

Science Denied: Don't Look Up Scene Plays Out in Real Life

The Nobel organization released Einstein's grade ahead of its announcement of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in physics, the same award Einstein received in 1921..

Claims that Einstein was bad at math could have stemmed from flunking the entrance examination for a polytechnic school in Zurich, where he passed the math exam but failed botany, zoology, and the language sections, according to history.com.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.