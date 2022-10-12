This Is Your Chance to Let It All Out: Gov't Seeks Public Inputs on Infrastructure

(SPOT.ph) Government agencies in charge of building the Philippines' new roads, railways and airports have asked the public for inputs as it prepares an infrastructure development roadmap until the end of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s term in 2028. They're crowdsourcing in all caps: "WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU".

Rebuilding the country's decrepit transportation networks has been a running theme of past presidents from Gloria Arroyo to the late Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, Rodrigo Duterte and now, Marcos Jr. At times, the projects take so long to build that they straddle the terms of two presidents like the full operation of the MRT (Joseph Estrada to Arroyo) and the Skyway Stage 3 (Aquino to Duterte).

Philippine traffic has long been a problem

At the heart of infrastructure development is moving millions of traffic-weary Filipinos who have for years endured hours on the road, when they could have spent it resting at home with their families. Before the pandemic, a 2018 study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency estimated that the country loses P3.5 billion a day in productivity due to traffic jams.

For the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028 or PDP, the National Economic Development Authority and the Department of Transportation have scheduled a virtual stakeholders' meeting on October 14 specifically for Chapter 13 of the PDP, "Expand and Upgrade Infrastructure".

The public is invited to attend the virtual meeting by registering on this link. They can also provide inputs in advance by filling up this form.

"Help us make our transportation system safe, affordable, convenient, and accessible for all," the DOTr said on Facebook.

