Pinoy Actor in Netflix's Dahmer Hopes for More Filipinos Cast in Streaming Hits

(SPOT.ph) Those who have seen the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story surely know Konerak Sinthasomphone, the youngest known victim of the titular serial killer. But did you know that the actor who played the Laotian teenager is a Filipino?

Like many of his compatriots in Hollywood, California-born Kieran Tamondong hopes his turn on the streaming thriller would lead to more Filipino and Filipino-American representation on streaming platforms.

"I am very proud to be representing my heritage and country which I am so happy to be a part of. I want this to be a shining light for the Philippines to have a Filipino-American actor star in a distinguished hit-series production such as Dahmer," Tamondong said in an e-mail to SPOT.ph.

"I want this opportunity to open new doors not only for myself but also for other Filipinos wanting to do something great in the world and pursue a dream. With perseverance and motivation, you can accomplish anything."

How Kieran Tamondong prepared for Dahmer role

Tamondong said he learned how to speak Lao as part of preparations for his character, who was murdered as a teen by Jeffrey Dahmer, played in the series by Evan Peters. He said it's his biggest break so far.

"As opposed to being sent characters for me to construct, I must be mindful that this was a real boy who passed away too soon. So, in honoring his name, I am quite reserved and respectful when it comes to telling Konerak's story," he said.

"After everything, I'm grateful for Evan Peters to work alongside in this journey and Ryan Murphy for giving me this opportunity. I haven't had any contact with the Sinthasomphone family but my heart goes out to all of them. "

Tamondong said he wants to visit the Philippines, where his mother grew up.

"I want to visit the Philippines for the very first time and learn about my culture, my roots, and family tree," he said.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes are now showing on Netflix.

