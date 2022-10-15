How to Sign Up for the Singapore SG Arrival Card + TraceTogether App

(SPOT.ph) A quick swipe through your friends' Instagram stories promises at least three different people flying to Singapore. The neighboring country is now open to fully vaccinated Filipino tourists with minimal restrictions, provided that you have an SG Arrival Card and activate the Trace Together app. If you're raring to go, here's how to get those documents plus other things you need to know.

Pre-departure tests are no longer required of fully vaccinated travelers headed to Singapore, but those with partial vaccinations or those who have not been inoculated are required to submit negative RT-PCR test results before the flight, and undergo quarantine, or a 7-day Stay Home Notice (SHN).

SG Arrival Card + Protocols

Starting August 29, unvaccinated individuals can enter Singapore without having to undergo quarantine.

“Travellers entering Singapore before 29 Aug 2022, will have your SHN end upon completion of the 7-day SHN period, or upon receipt of a negative PCR test result, whichever is later. All SHN-related instructions and requirements can be found in the SHN sent to your e-mail,” according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

The SG Arrival Card must be accomplished and submitted three days before arrival in Singapore. The day you depart is part of the count, so if you’re flying out on November 3, you can only submit the form starting November 1.

Where to register for SG Arrival Card

Forms can be filled online via the IAC website or through the app.

Those travelling in groups can choose to fill out individual forms or send in a group submission. For group submissions, a group leader needs to be assigned.

Number of travelers under group submission

The form will accept up to 10 people in one group submission, including the leader. The leader’s profile can add up to nine accounts before submission.

Details needed for SG Arrival Card

Information such as passport number, date of departure and arrival, port of arrival and departure, flight number, and place of accommodation are required. Take note of birthdays, passport expiries, and full names as they appear on the passport.

It is at this point that you need to input your vaccination status. At present, Singapore is accepting travelers fully vaccinated with the initial series, meaning at least 2 shots for all brands except Johnson & Johnson, which only requires 1 dose. It is recommended to get a booster, but those who are ineligible for the third shot can still travel.

Vaccination status

Singapore accepts VaxCertPH as a vaccination certificate. After filling out your details, you’ll be asked to upload a copy of your certificate. The site accepts PDF documents, and the app accepts photo files.

Confirmation

After filling out the fields, submit the form. If you did an individual submission, you’ll be issued a barcode and a summary of your submitted details. You will also receive confirmation via e-mail.

For group submissions, group leaders will receive multiple barcodes to cover all members in their party. This will be available on the site, or on the app, and sent to your e-mail. Individuals part of the group will receive their code and summary via e-mail only.

Immigration

All Singapore arrivals are required to fill out the online form and present the QR code upon arrival. Those who haven’t will be asked to step aside and fill out the form before proceeding to immigration. Travelers who filled it out before landing can head straight to immigration.

TraceTogether

Arrival tests and quarantines are no longer required in Singapore, but travelers are required to download the country’s contact tracing app TraceTogether for monitoring.

The app can be downloaded for free for iOS and Android and accepts mobile phone numbers from international territories. After downloading, you’ll be sent an OTP and asked to fill out pertinent information on your stay, passport information, and your vaccination status.

When to activate TraceTogether

Only activate the app once you’ve arrived in Singapore and pass through immigration. Once set, it will reflect your vaccination status.

Local establishments may require you to present a TraceTogether QR code which you can generate on the app, through the button on the lower left of the screen.

