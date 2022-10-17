These SSS Branches Are Open on Saturdays Until End of 2022

(SPOT.ph) Need to transact with Social Security System but don't have the time to do it during weekdays? Good news: Some of its branches are open on Saturdays.

Twelve SSS branches in malls in Metro Manila are accepting transactions on Saturdays until December 31 to accommodate transacting members, its president and CEO Michael Regino said.

Which SSS branches are open on Saturdays?

These are the branches are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, including Saturdays:

Cubao

Malabon

Novaliches*

Paso de Blas

Antipolo

Mandaluyong-Shaw

Marikina

Ortigas*

Las Piñas

Makati-Chino Roces

Parañaque

Taguig

* Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Which SSS branches open as early as 7 a.m.?

Some 43 SSS branches in Metro Manila also extended its operating hours to acccomodate members as early as 7 a.m., an hour earlier than their regular operating hours.

This includes:

Batasan Hills

Congressional

Cubao

Deparo

Diliman

Eastwood

Fairview

Kalookan

Malabon

Navotas

Paso de Blas

San Francisco Del Monte

Valenzuela

Antipolo

Mandaluyong-Shaw

Marikina

Marikina-Malanday

New Panaderos

Pasig-Mabini

Pasig-Pioneer

Pasig-Rosario

San Juan

Tanay

Binondo

Legarda

Manila

Pasay-Roxas

Pasay-Taft

Sta. Mesa

Tondo

Welcome

Alabang-Muntinlupa

Alabang-Zapote

Bicutan Sun Valley

Las Piñas

Makati-Chino Roces

Makati-Gil Puyat

Makati-Guadalupe

Makati-JP Rizal

Parañaque

Parañaque-Tambo

Taguig

Taguig Gate 3

Still can't physically transact with SSS? Don't worry, online channels are still available for your convenience. Visit the My.SSS portal or the SSS website for more details.

