These SSS Branches Are Open on Saturdays Until End of 2022

(SPOT.ph) Need to transact with Social Security System but don't have the time to do it during weekdays? Good news: Some of its branches are open on Saturdays.
Twelve SSS branches in malls in Metro Manila are accepting transactions on Saturdays until December 31 to accommodate transacting members, its president and CEO Michael Regino said.
Which SSS branches are open on Saturdays?
These are the branches are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, including Saturdays:
- Cubao
- Malabon
- Novaliches*
- Paso de Blas
- Antipolo
- Mandaluyong-Shaw
- Marikina
- Ortigas*
- Las Piñas
- Makati-Chino Roces
- Parañaque
- Taguig
* Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Which SSS branches open as early as 7 a.m.?
Some 43 SSS branches in Metro Manila also extended its operating hours to acccomodate members as early as 7 a.m., an hour earlier than their regular operating hours.
This includes:
- Batasan Hills
- Congressional
- Cubao
- Deparo
- Diliman
- Eastwood
- Fairview
- Kalookan
- Malabon
- Navotas
- Paso de Blas
- San Francisco Del Monte
- Valenzuela
- Antipolo
- Mandaluyong-Shaw
- Marikina
- Marikina-Malanday
- New Panaderos
- Pasig-Mabini
- Pasig-Pioneer
- Pasig-Rosario
- San Juan
- Tanay
- Binondo
- Legarda
- Manila
- Pasay-Roxas
- Pasay-Taft
- Sta. Mesa
- Tondo
- Welcome
- Alabang-Muntinlupa
- Alabang-Zapote
- Bicutan Sun Valley
- Las Piñas
- Makati-Chino Roces
- Makati-Gil Puyat
- Makati-Guadalupe
- Makati-JP Rizal
- Parañaque
- Parañaque-Tambo
- Taguig
- Taguig Gate 3
Still can't physically transact with SSS? Don't worry, online channels are still available for your convenience. Visit the My.SSS portal or the SSS website for more details.
