Going Mobile: Makati City Street Parking Will Soon Be Contactless

For a hassle-free experience.

by Arianne Merez
9 hours ago
makati
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

(SPOT.ph) Motorists will soon experience easier parking in Makati City as the business district announced automation plans for payments and extensions.

Makati City over the weekend said streetside parking slots along Amorsolo and C. Palanca streets would soon go contactless as part of the new 'PARK, PAY &GO' scheme.

Contactless parking in Makati coming soon thanks to a mobile app

The contactless street parking in Makati City will be made possible by a mobile app that includes a feature on "hassle-free extension of parking".

While Makati City has yet to announce a launch date for the app, it teased that motorists would soon experience "a digital and automated on-street parking through parking meters and a handy mobile app" soon.

