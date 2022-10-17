"For Real?" National ID in Printable Digital Form Riles Twitter Users

(SPOT.ph) The year 2022 is about to close and millions have yet to receive their National ID. As a temporary fix, authorities have started issuing electronic versions that can be printed and used as if it were the plastic card.

One Twitter user's "long rant", as she put it, over long wait, and the digital-to-paper fix, have gone viral as many related to her frustration. Justinne Punsalang's post got more than 22,000 heart reactions and more than 6,000 retweets in a day.

For context, only those who have registered to PhilSys can get a printed ePhilID. To get a copy, Filipinos have to schedule for an appointment online, go onsite with the transaction slip for verification of personal information, and get the printed version of the ePhilID.

"For real? Really?! TOTOO KA BA?! I waited more than 10 months for a piece of paper na gagastahan ko pa para mapa-laminate?!" said Punsalang, who described the printed digital ID as the size of half a bond paper that she would have to cut on her own before having it laminated for protection.

Why print a digital copy of the National ID?

While she said she understood that it was a temporary fix while the government addresses its National ID backlog, Punsalang said it costs the government more to have it printed on paper and for Filipinos to pay additional for its lamination.

"Anyare na sa ipinangakong PVC ID na ide-deliver mismo sa bahay ng bawat isang Pilipinong kumuha ng national ID? There is P28.4 billion budget allotted for PhilSys. Pero P6.8 billion pa lang ang declared na nagagamit. Anyare sa natirang P21.6 billion?" she said.

Some netizens also shared her sentiments.

"If you’ll be printing your own ID lang naman pala why not just print it on-site? or perhaps send you a link after registration. Why does the burden of following it up fall on us?" one netizen said.

"If I haven't seen your rant, I am not aware na kailangan pala mag online for pick up appointment. Smh. They gave us also instructions to wait for 6 months to have it delivered kaya kinuha ang mailing address. Disappointed but not surprised," another said.

"I registered nung Feb and until now walang update. Kahit i-track ko online using the ref number, hindi makita yung akin. Nung nag ask ako kung bakit ganon, sabi pino-process pa lang. Ngayon nag try ako for ePhilID ulit, wala raw ganong data. So, anuna? Register na lang ako ulit?" said this netizen.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the printed version of the digital National ID serves as valid proof of identity and age while Filipinos wait for the delivery of their PhilID.

It will be honored and accepted as an official government-issued identification for transactions in all national government agencies, the PSA said, as it contains the person's PhilSys card number, name and age, the QR code needed to verify its authenticity, among others.

"Hiling namin ang inyong pang-unawa at patuloy na suporta habang prayoridad namin ang distribusyon ng PhilIDs sa mga low-income individuals na nagparehistro sa unang bahagi ng 2021," the PSA said in a reply to a netizen on Facebook.

