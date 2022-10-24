Yes, You Can Use Your Printed, Digital National ID for Passport Applications

(SPOT.ph) Applying for a new passport? Good news for those who have applied for National ID: You may use the electronic version of the Philippine ID for your passport application, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Starting October 21, the printed, digital version of the National ID will be recognized as an accredited government-issued valid ID for passport applications as applicants will be required to show proof of identification.

"To facilitate its use as a valid ID accepted for passport application, the public is advised that the details in the printed ePhilID must be clear, readable, and contain the same details as the presented documentary requirements during the passport application," it said in a statement released Friday.

How to get a digital version of National ID

Authorities have started issuing digital versions of the National ID as temporary fix as millions have yet to receive the physical, plastic version.

Only those who have registered to PhilSys can get a printed ePhilID. To get your copy, Filipinos have to schedule for an appointment online, go onsite with the transaction slip for verification of personal information, and get the printed version of the ePhilID.

Aside from the ePhilID, these are the other acceptable IDs for Philippine passport application. Don't forget to bring photocopies.

Social Security System (SSS) Card

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Card

Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) Card

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Driver’s License. Student Permit may be accepted if in card format

Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) ID

Philippine Identification (PhilID)/ePhilID

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) E-Card

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Voter’s ID or Voter’s Certificate issued from COMELEC main office in Intramuros, Manila

Philippine National Police (PNP) Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence

Senior Citizen ID

Airman License (issued August 2016 onwards)

Philippine Postal ID (issued November 2016 onwards)

Seafarer’s Record Book (SRB) or Seafarers Identity Document (SID) (*must be issued Feb 2020 onwards) issued by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA)

Valid or Latest Passport (For Renewal of Passport)

School ID (if applicable) or Certificate of Enrolment with photo of minor and dry seal of school (if School ID is not applicable) – this only applies to student applicants

