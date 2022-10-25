Can I Bring My Dog or Cat on the Plane? Here are PAL's Rules

(SPOT.ph) Fur parents who travel by plane may have faced this dilemma multiple times: Where do I leave my pet? Instead of leaving your furbaby in the care of friends or neighbors or at home alone, why not bring them with you on your next trip?

Philippine Airlines said it allows carriage of select animals as baggage. Just a reminder, rules vary depending on local government policy on pet carriage.

Here's what you need to know when flying with pets:

Can I bring my pet as "walk-in" passenger?

No, you have to contact PAL at least 48 hours before your scheduled flight so you will be informed whether your pet will be allowed on the flight.

"Not all PAL aircraft cargo hold are pressurized and heated that makes the trip more comfortable for pets flying at high altitude," it said.

My pet is a pug, can I bring my pet with me?

Dogs that are snub-nosed or brachycephalic, or those who with flat snouts and whose lower jaw sticks out longer than its upper jaw, will not be accepted for transport as check-in baggage on all domestic and international flights, according to PAL.

"These animals are susceptible to increased risk of heat stroke and breathing problems when exposed to stress or heat," it said.

These are brachycephalic dog breeds, including their cross breeds, are not allowed as check-in:

Affenpinscher

Boerboel

Boston Terrier

Boxer

Brussels Griffon

Bulldog

Bullmastiff

Cane Corso

Cavalier King Charles

Chihuahua (appleheaded)

Chow Chow

Dogue de Bordeaux

English Toy

French Bulldog

Griffon Bruxellois

Japanese Chin

King Charles Spaniel

Lhasa Apso

Mastiff (all breeds)

Pekingese

Pug (all breeds)

Rottweiler

Shar Pei

Shih Tzu

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Tibetan spaniel

Tosa

Valley Bulldog

Yorkshire Terrier

My dog isn't on the list. Can they fly with me?

Dogs excluded in the list will be accepted for air transport, PAL said.

I have a service dog. Can I have them with me in the cabin?

You can, as service dogs are not covered by restrictions, PAL said.

How about my cat?

Pets such as cats and birds are also subject to approval. Best to call PAL at least 48 hours before your flight to confirm.

What else do I have to do?

Make sure that your pet is placed in a secure hard case and leak-proof container.

Have valid vaccination certificates and exit and/or entry permits from the Philippine Bureau of Animal Industry, Animal Health Division in Diliman, Quezon City.

Your pet should also be accompanied by passengers at least 12 years old.

Is my pet included in the free baggage allowance?

No, PAL said. Pets are automatically considered as excess baggage even if the passenger does not have check-in baggage.

For international flights, charges depend on the destination.

For domestic flights, here are the charges (inclusive of VAT):

