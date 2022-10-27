News + Features What's New

Need Your National ID Now? This Digital-to-Print Version is Your Alternative

So you can use it as a valid ID even without the card.

by Pia Regalado
16 hours ago
PHOTO BY Facebook/PSA Philippine Identification System ILLUSTRATOR: War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Until the National ID arrives for everyone in plastic form, the government is offering print-ready digital versions that you can use as if it were the real thing.

Those who applied for a PhilSys ID or PhilID can request for a printout of the electronic version or ePhilID. Here's how to apply for one.

Here's how to get a printed copy of your digital National ID:

National ID printed, digital sample copy
PHOTO BY Philippine Statistics Authority

1. Log on to appt.philsys.gov.ph and check if you have a PhilSys Number.

2. Book an appointment at your chosen registration center.

3. On the day of your appointment, go to the registration center. Bring with you your transaction number and appointment slip.

4. Claim the printed ePhilID and use it as proof of identity.

The ePhilID applicant must claim their printed ePhilID in person during their appointment. Minors must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians in claiming their printed ePhilID.

