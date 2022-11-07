Fresh Grads, Here's How to Get Required Documents for Your Job Application

(SPOT.ph) As fresh graduates transition to the workforce, it pays to know the basic documents they need when applying for their first job. This will save them much time and effort as they find the role that meets their career expectations and financial needs.

For those who have recently graduating and are actively looking for a job, here’s a list of some of the most essential documents that hiring managers will ask to proceed with your application, and where to get them.

Birth certificate

Even for transactions other than employment, the birth certificate is the simplest and most important proof of one’s identification.

Most employers will ask for a copy of an applicant’s birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority. This document can be obtained by applying through the PSA Helpline website for only P365 per copy.

Applicants simply need to fill in their name, birthday, birthplace, father’s name and mother’s maiden name in the PSA Helpline website to start the process for their birth certificate.

Since application can be done online, payment can also be made electronically through GCash, PayMaya, and credit card, or through over the counter channels like 7-Eleven, BancNet, and Dragon Pay. The document will be delivered to your chosen shipping address within three to four working days in Metro Manila addresses and seven to eight working days in the provincial addresses.

Transcript of Records and Diploma

The transcript of records shows the courses that the applicant took and the grades he or she received in these subjects, while the diploma provides proof that the prospective employee graduated from the college or university he or she indicated in the resume.

Applicants may obtain their TOR and diploma from their university’s registrar’s office. However, the processing can take some time as thousands of other graduates may also be applying for the same document, so it’s best to request for them ahead of time.

Take note also that some universities may need you to accomplish a clearance form first before you can apply for a TOR and diploma.

SSS Number

The Social Security System is a social insurance program that provides assistance to private sector employees in case of death, maternity, permanent disability, retirement, and sickness. Most employers require applicants to get their own SSS number before onboarding through which the company can send their contributions.

To get an SSS number, applicants only need to initially input the required personal information in the SSS website. Once done, an email will be sent with the link to the next phase of the application where additional information will be asked. Applicants also need to upload a valid ID to complete the process and generate the SSS number.

SSS loans and benefits may only be availed once your employer has submitted at least one month of contribution.

Pag-IBIG ID Number

Another requirement that many employers ask from applicants is the Pag-IBIG ID number, which would allow employees to avail of housing loan from the government.

A Pag-IBIG ID number can also be availed by applying through the Pag-IBIG Fund website. Simply key in the required personal information to be issued a Registration Tracking Number or RTN.

A permanent Pag-IBIG ID number will then be issued after two working days once the agency has verified all your information. Pag-IBIG will send you instructions via text message on how to view your permanent Pag-IBIG ID number, or you may also do it by visiting the Pag-IBIG Fund Services website.

PhilHealth Number

State health insurer PhilHealth offers various forms of health-related assistance to employees, such as when there is hospitalization, surgery, or emergency medical situations.

To get a PhilHealth number, applicants only to the register through the PhilHealth website and upload supporting documents. The PhilHealth number will be sent through email.

While many companies provide health cards to their employees, it’s still advisable to have enroll in PhilHealth to further reduce the cost of health-related examinations and procedures.

Tax Identification Number

Taxes are the lifeblood of the government. As such, employees are required to allocate some portion of their income for taxes which the government will use to build roads and infrastructures and provide other public services.

Most of the time, the company will process the TIN application for first-time employees. They will only be asked to accomplish certain portions of BIR Form 1901 and the company will fill out the rest and submit the form to BIR.

Self-earning or mixed-income individuals may also apply for a TIN through the eBIR website. However, the online registration system is currently inaccessible due to enhancement, so applicants are advised to apply for their TIN manually.

NBI Clearance

A clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation serves a proof that an applicant has no criminal record. It helps companies determine whether the prospective employee has good moral character.

To start getting an NBI clearance, register through the NBI clearance online registration website as a new applicant by keying in your personal details. Continue filling out the required information on the website.

Unlike other government documents which can be obtained purely online, NBI requires clearance applicants to personally visit their nearest branch for photo capture and biometrics. To do this, indicate your preferred schedule of appointment in the same website. A P130 processing is also needed for the application.

Proceed to your chosen NBI branch with your valid IDs and your online reference number on the date and time of your appointment to have your biometrics taken. The NBI clearance will be issued right away if you don’t have a “hit”, otherwise you will be asked to return after a few days.

How to avail these documents for free

To help fresh graduates who are applying for their first jobs, former President Rodrigo Duterte in May 2019 signed the “First Time Job Seekers Act” which waives the fees for certain documents needed for job applications.

These documents include:

Police clearance certificate;

NBI clearance;

Barangay clearance;

Medical certificate from a public hospital;

Marriage Certificate;

Transcript of academic records issued by state colleges and universities;

TIN

Unified Multi-Purpose ID or UMID card; and

Other documentary requirements issued by the government that may be required by employers from job applicants.

Those who are eligible to avail the benefits under this law only need to show a barangay certification stating that they are first-time jobseekers.

Applying for your first job is always exciting especially if are a fresh graduate. But remember that you can make the process much smoother by knowing what you need to have ahead of time.