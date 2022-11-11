Commuters, Ride the EDSA Carousel for Free 24/7 from December 15-31

(SPOT.ph) Commuters who ride the EDSA Carousel buses, good news: it's free 24/7 from December 15 to 31, 2022, the Department of Transportation said Friday.

This means commuters who usually pay for rides during off-hours, or from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., can ride for free for two weeks, just in time for the Christmas and New Year rush.

Free EDSA Carousel rides until end of 2022

Take note that the free rides for EDSA Carousel commuters will end on December 31, the DOTr earlier said.

EDSA Carousel has dedicated bus stops here:

Monumento

Bagong Barrio

Balintawak

Kaingin

Roosevelt

North Avenue

Quezon Avenue

Nepa Q. Mart

Main Avenue

Santolan

Ortigas

Guadalupe

Buendia

Taft Avenue

Roxas Boulevard

It also has a curbside stop in Ayala, Mall of Asia, and Macapagal.

