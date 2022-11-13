News + Features What's New

Coming Soon: An Inter-Island Bridge System to Connect Panay, Negros, and Guimaras

It could reduce travel time from four hours to just one hour.

by Leandre Grecia for Topgear.com.ph
10 hours ago
PGN Bridge Artist Render
PHOTO BY Facebook/ DPWH

Earlier this year, the Philippines was granted a $56.6 million loan from the Republic of Korea for the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project. Now, it looks like the ball is set to start rolling for this big-ticket infrastructure project. The Department of Public Works and Highways announced that it is looking to start the detailed engineering design activities for the PGN Island Bridges Project by early 2023.

Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project update as of November 2022:

The PGN Island Bridges Project will connect Panay to Negros via a 13 kilometer section consisting of a 4.97-kilometer sea-crossing bridge and 8.03 kilometer's worth of road approaches. The 19.47-kilometer Guimaras-Negros section, meanwhile, is comprised of a 13.11 kilometer sea-crossing bridge, 5.49 kilometers road approaches, and 0.87-kilometer road connectors.

Once complete, the entire bridge network will hasten the transport of goods from Panay to Negros Islands and reduce travel time for motorists via ferries or RORO from three to four hours to just one hour.

PGN Island Bridge Render
The photo is a render for illustration purposes.
PHOTO BY Facebook/ DPWH

Read more stories about

Transport Bridges Roads Visayas Panay Negros Guimaras Syndication
