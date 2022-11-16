LIST: Holidays, Special Non-Working Days in 2023 Now Makes Room for More Long Weekends

(SPOT.ph) Expect more long weekends this 2023 as President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, November 16 released an updated list of holidays for next year.

Under the new proclamation, January 2 (Monday) and November 2 (Thursday) will become special (non-working) days to give Filipinos more time to spend with their families during the holidays.

April 10 (Monday) will also become a holiday to commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan, which falls on April 9, Sunday. The regular holiday for Bonifacio Day, which also falls on November 30 (Thursday) will also be moved to November 27, the nearest Monday.

"There is a need to adjust these holidays pursuant to the principal of holiday economics, wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country," Marcos said in the proclamation.

Adjusted Philippine holidays for 2023

These long weekends are as follows:

April 6 (Maundy Thursday), April 7 (Good Friday), April 8 (Black Saturday), April 9 (Sunday), April 10 (adjusted holiday for Araw ng Kagitingan) April 29 (Saturday) to May 1 (Monday, Labor Day) June 10 (Saturday) to June 12 (Monday, Independence Day) August 19 (Saturday) to August 21 (Monday, Ninoy Aquino Day) August 26 (Saturday) to August 28 (Monday, National Heroes Day) November 25 (Saturday), November 26 (Sunday), November 27 ( adjusted holiday for Bonifacio Day) December 8 (Friday, Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary) to Dec ember 10 (Sunday) Dec ember 23 (Saturday) to Dec ember 25 (Monday, Christmas Day) December 30, December 31, January 1, January 2

Here are the important dates to mark:

Regular holidays

New Year's Day - January 1 (Sunday)

Maundy Thursday - April 6

Good Friday - April 7

Araw ng Kagitingan - April 10 (Monday nearest April 9)

Labor Day - May 1 (Monday)

Independence Day - June 12 (Monday)

National Heroes Day - August 28 (Last Monday of August)

Bonifacio Day - November 27 (Monday nearest November 30)

Christmas Day - December 25 (Monday)

Rizal Day - December 30 (Saturday)

Special non-working holidays

EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary - February 25 (Saturday)

Black Saturday - April 8

Ninoy Aquino Day - August 21 (Monday)

All Saints' Day - November 1 (Wednesday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary - December 8 (Friday)

Additional Special (Non-Working) Days - January 2 (Monday) and November 2 (Thursday)