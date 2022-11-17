You've Been Warned: Heavy Traffic at Skyway Due to Malfunctioning RFID System

(SPOT.ph UPDATE) Some 84,000 vehicles were affected by Skyway's network outage wherein its RFID system reportedly malfunctioned, resulting in heavy traffic that caused queues of vehicles as long as 6.8 kilometers, the SMC Infrastructure said Wednesday as it apologized for the disruption.

To clear the traffic that started as early as 7 a.m., all affected toll plazas were opened and toll fees of vehicles that passed through its expressways from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. were waived, SMC Infrastructure, which built and financed the Skyway Stage 3, said in a statement.

Motorists whose ETC accounts were deducted upon entry will receive electronic refunds in their Autosweep accounts.

A cut in Skyway's fiber optic network was said to be the source of the system outage, while a major vehicular accident contributed to the heavy traffic, it said. The system was restored as early as 9 a.m., but kept the barriers up to allow affected vehicles to pass through for free.

What happened at Skyway?

Paranaque City's Traffic and Parking Management Office issued a heavy traffic warning on Thursday morning, as more vehicles willing to pay for smooth travels pile up heading to the toll booths as early as 7 a.m., when Skyway first reported invalid readings at the ETC lanes.

As of 11:10 a.m., there was a 1.8-kilometer-long wait at the Skyway Main Toll Plaza for vehicles traveling northbound. Traffic buildup in the northbound lane also reached 6.8 kilometers in the Bicutan (CF2 area).

On the at-grade level, the line of vehicles traveling northbound in the Bicutan area was at 8.7 kilometers while those in the Bicutan area going south were also facing one-kilometer long lines.

Outside Skyway, traffic jams were also reported along portions of South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIAx and STAR Tollway.

As of 3:07 p.m., the tail end of traffic in the northbound lane of Bicutan at-grade is at 800 meters, while traffic buildup at the Suy Sing northbound lane was reported to be around 500 meters.

Northbound and southbound lanes in Magalles and Makati to Alabang remains light, the Skyway SOMCO said as of 3:47 p.m.

Here's an alternative route you can explore so you can avoid the Skyway traffic.



