You Can Get From QC to Pasig City and Vice Versa Through This New Bridge

There's even a lights show this holiday season.

by Leandre Grecia for Topgear.com.ph
A day ago
parklinks bridge
PHOTO BY Facebook/MMDA

A new bridge connecting Quezon City and Pasig City has just been opened in the Metro: Parklinks Bridge. This piece of infrastructure was developed by Ayala Land and Eton Properties and was officially inaugurated last night.

This new bridge connects the two major cities. 

Parklinks Bridge stretches 110 meters long and 25 meters wide, with dedicated lanes for bikers and pedestrians. In addition, it also hosts the 'Bridge of Lights' Show, a spectacle of lights and music that visitors and passersby can watch this holiday season. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily until January 7, 2023.

According to a report by GMA News, the bridge will be accessible beginning Saturday, December 3.

Officials from the local government units of Pasig City and Quezon City as well as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were present during the opening ceremony. If you want to see more photos and videos of the newly opened bridge, scroll down below.

Check out the new Parklinks Bridge below:

