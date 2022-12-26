News + Features What's New

Beep Card Expired? Here's How to Extend Its Validity

For just P10.

by Pia Regalado
19 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY Mia Rodriguez

(SPOT.ph) With a shortage in beep cards, commuters are asked to take good care of the ones they have. But what if it's about to expire? Don't fret -- you can extend its validity for one more year.

Beep cards, tap-to-pay cards used for train and bus rides and even in food kiosks, are designed to expire after four years to ensure it won't malfuction due to wear and tear, beep said.

Also read
Beep Card Guide: How to Reload Electronically
Everywhere beep Card Is Accepted as Payment + All Your Reload Options=

Those who plan to keep using their beep cards for another year can renew it 180 days before or after its expiry for just P10.

The new expiry date will be based on the same month as the original expiry date, plus one year. So if your renewed your card which will expire in December 2022, its new expiry date is December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Here's how to renew your beep card:

Beep card
PHOTO BY Beep Card Website

1. Check the back of your card for the expiration date so you would know when to extend its validity.

2. Make sure you have a load of no less than P10.

3. Visit any of these locations for the beep card express renewal devices:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
  • All Rail stations (LRT1, LRT2 at MRT 3)
  • SSSI BGC Telus booth in McKinley and Market! Market!
  • TAS Trans Nuvali terminal booth
  • San Agustin Trans Terminal
  • Coming soon: One Ayala Terminal and LNC

Do not remove the card before the P10 fee is deducted so it will not be blacklisted.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Beep Mobility Explainer Money Explainer Spot News And Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicCafestopicFood DeliverytopicNetflix GuidestopicShoppingtopicNew StorestopicGadgets
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories