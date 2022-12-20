LIST: Trends, Creators + Audio That Owned TikTok in 2022

(SPOT.ph) TikTok Philippines on Tuesday unveiled the top trends, creators, and content that kept you scrolling for longer than you should have this 2022.

Pinoys in 2022 loved their food on TikTok, propelling it as the top category in the country for the past 12 months, be it in the form of recipes, cooking hacks, or innovative takes on staples. From filling lumpia wrappers with unconventional foods to chuckling over funny recipe voiceovers, Filipinos reignited love for food through shortform videos.

Learning something new also kept Pinoys hooked on TikTok. Recipes and food hacks aside, top content creators dabbled in dance challenges, finding fresh tunes, and travelling the world within books and beyond the bedroom were popular this year.

“We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year's trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022. It's been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok,” said Vanessa Pappas, TikTok Phlippines' Chief Operating Officer, TikTok.

"This year, Filipinos have expressed themselves in the most creative way possible, and TikTok has become a family’s go-to app, not only for getting but for offering entertainment as well. We're looking forward to witnessing and sharing more talents, creativity, and authenticity on TikTok with our creators and users," said Toff Rada, TikTok Philippines' Head of Policy.

These creators, music, and trends owned TikTok in 2022:

ForYou Faves: Popular videos of 2022

@herony: 18-year-old John Heron Sandoval lands at the top with 6.2 million followers @genboy3 - Security guards can keep up with the dancing trends too! @nianaguerrero - Sibling duo Niana and Natalia took their dancing to the next level this year @adbeatofficial: The beatboxing couple showcased their skills with their rendition of Jessi's Zoom. @iam.joshuagarcia: the actor went viral with "But You Know I Stay" trend back in late January

Around the world

@ox_zung: South Korean TikToker Wonjeong is knowing as a stitch expert @rosalia: Spanish singer Rosalía slayed with Bizcochito @lav_sings: #DesiTok's stunning songstress @robertirwin: Conservationist Robert Irwin rescues a baby blue-tongued lizard in the Australian outback. Name sounds familiar? He's Steve Irwin's son! @thammachad: Thai content creator, Thammachad, rounds out the Top 5

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok and other food trends

@hazelcheffy - Made us laugh with her funny voiceovers while cooking. @connhcruz - Took a different take on recipes with ASMR. @franziee_v - Made entertaining recipes with creative audio match cuts. @abigailfmarquez - Made us all hungry with a delightful take on creating the ultimate leche flan. @jujumaoo - Had our mouths watering with satisfying recipe videos using fast cuts and ASMR

TikTok Taught Me or Learn on TikTok

@abigailfmarquez: the go-to for Pinoy recipes like peach mango pie and more @connhcruz: Her feasts are sure to impress but her organization TikToks shot in her high-tech kitchen are its own brand of addictive @kimpeeee: For your quick lesson on the latest dance trends. @craevingsbykumarae: Take Pinoy desserts up a notch with tips from this TikToker @alexisvines2006: Need a lifeline in the kitchen? Check out this TikToker's food hacks.

Around the world

@efritaasmr: It's ASMR meets mukbang. What more could you ask for? @oursignedworld: This hearing daughter learns how to get deaf father's attention @shinanova: Communicate through Inuit facial expressions is a language of its own @satisfcapybaraying_pottery: Can you fit a Capybara into a ceramic mug? @mirendarosenberg: Lady Tallow sparking the #TallowTok trend!

The Playlist: 2022's accompnaying soundtrack

@eyavanana: Lipsynced to Andrew Ford Medina by Andrew E. @madashnn: Danced and lipsynced to Paro Paro G by DJ Sandy @ser.geybin: Performed a dance parody of Diwata by Sam Concepcion @nianaguerrero: Danced to Willow Smith's Wait a Minute

Around the world

Ginseng Strip 2002 by Yung Lean Sunroof by Nicky Youre & dazy Wait a Minute by WILLOW Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral by WZ Beat Cool for the Summer by Demi Lovato Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone About Damn Time by Lizzo L$d by Luclover Una Noche En Medellín by Cris Mj

Breakthrough Stars: 2022's groundbreaking creators, celebrities, and artists

@mngnzls @christianmae22 @_itsstefano_ @incorrectlyroce @iam.joshuagarcia

Best of TikTok 2022: Creators of the Night

@franzmiaco11 @janioooooooo

Around the world

@badbunny @luvadepedreiro @bayashi.tiktok @dylanmulvaney @astrosamantha

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and, other TikTok features

@mngnzls @bini_sheena @blythe @ser.geybin

The Hitmakers: Most viewed artists on TikTok