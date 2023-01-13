This FEU Student's Name is Drink Water, Because Hydration is Life



(SPOT.ph) FEU communications student Drink Water Rivera was busy doing his internship resume Friday when he saw his name going viral on social media for being unique. Yes, his name is a reminder for everyone to get hydrated.

Twitter user @cartaloupes tweeted that Filipinos would name their child anything like his second cousin named after Michael Jordan. Underscorcoring this point, user @itwontworkelija introduced Twitter to Rivera, calling it "the best Filipino name in existence." It has more than 82,000 hearts in one day.

The thread revealed more unconventional Pinoy names, placing Drink Water alongside Abcd, VeyonceRihanna, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl whose all-consonant name significantly lowered his chances of getting a hit at the NBI.

"Kuwento po sa akin ng mommy ko na marami na po siyang naiisip na name pero lahat po nun ayaw ng daddy ko. Until nag-labor siya, 'di raw po makahinga mommy ko kapag walang tubig sa katabi at kapag hindi nakakainom ng tubig. So dun daw po nag-start 'yung idea na Drink Water na name kasi siguro naging significant yung tubig at pag inom niya ng tubig during labor," he told SPOT.ph.

"'Nasa tama ang pag-iisip ito at iyan ang ipinangalan niya sa kanyang anak?' Sabi ko, hindi po ako adik, iyan po talaga ang gusto kong ipangalan," his mother said in an interview with Tapatan ni Tunying in 2018.





How to deal with bullying, according to Drink Water

Those who have unique names run the risk of getting bullied, which could lead to low self-esteem, clinical psychologist Joseph Marquez said in an earlier interview.

Drink Water said he did experience bullying when his name first went viral in 2018, which he dismissed by laughing it off. There's no room for negativity and toxic people in his life, he said.

When asked if he would give unique name to his future kids, if ever he plans to have them, he said yes.

"I want to break the norm and from the usual names na nakasanayan na ng marami sa atin kasi kaya nga tayo nagpapangalan is because we want to be different among the other at magkaroon ng sariling identity."

And for those who carry quirky names just like him, he has this to say.

"Enjoy the uniqueness of our names while we can kasi part yan ng ating identity bilang isang tao and don’t mind the people who thinks that we are different because being unique is cool."