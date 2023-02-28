Lotto Bettor Wins the P36.7 Million Jackpot Using Bingo Numbers

(SPOT.ph) After 20 years of trying his luck at Lotto, a retired seaman finally won the Mega Lotto 6/45 and bagged half of the Php73,481,247.20 jackpot prize on February 1, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said. Instead of using the typical family birthdays and lucky numbers, this seaman came up with his unique set of combination with the help of Bingo.

Loyalty paid off for the Negros Occidental bettor, who has been playing Lotto games since 2003 and has been faithful to the Bingo-slash-Lotto numbers 37–29–42–21–27–05 for two years. He took home about P36.7 million, minus taxes.

"Twenty years na po akong tumataya ng lotto. 'Yung number na lumabas ay dalawang taon ko ng alaga. Naisipan ko po dati na kunin ang mga numbers sa Bingo. Ang ginawa ko po ay inilagay ko po sa isang bote 'yung number one to 45 saka po ako kumuha ng anim na numero at yun po ang palagi kung tinatayaan na sa lotto. Salamat naman sa Diyos at natsambahan ko din," he said, as quoted by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in a Facebook post.

The bettor plans to use his winnings to expand his sari-sari store business while depositing the rest in the bank for safekeeping.

"Minsan lang mangyari ito kaya dapat ingatan ang pera para 'di maubos agad. Mahirap po maging mahirap.”

What are the odds of winning Mega Lotto 6/45?

In a Mega Lotto, you need to pick the correct six numbers from one to 45 in any order to win the pot.

Based on calculations, a 20-peso ticket gives a bettor one in 8,145,060 chances of winning this Lotto game. You are more likely to get struck by lightning, sadly. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, you have one in 15,300 chances of getting struck by lightning in your lifetime.

Mega Lotto 6/45, with an initial jackpot prize of P8,910,000, is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, giving a lucky bettor three chances a week to become an instant millionaire.