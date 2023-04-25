This Laminated Paper Driver's License Wouldn't Fit Into Your Wallet

(SPOT.ph) If you're applying for a driver's license for the first time or you're renewing, chances are you'll get a paper license now that there's a shortage of plastic cards. What's surprising though is how big the paper driver's license is, something the Internet discovered thanks to one Facebook user.

Facebook user PJ Rosales shared a photo of his newly renewed driver's license, which he laminated to protect the paper.

"GAANO KALAKI LISENSYA MO?" he asked on Facebook on Monday, April 24. His post got more than 9,000 "haha" reactions and more than 10,000 shares.

Big Driver's License Couldn't Fit Into Wallet

Rosales told SPOT.ph that he got his license from the Land Transportation Office at Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila just this April 24. He paid P550 for the license, plus an additional P40 to laminate it so it wouldn't get crumpled. And because it was too big, it couldn't fit into his wallet.

"Hassle po, need kasi may belt bag ako lagi na dala para madala ko 'yung lisensya at hindi ko sure kung matatanggap ba ito na valid ID," he said.

So how big is the paper-based driver's license, really? Upon request by SPOT.ph, Rosales sent this photo for scale:

Based on the scale compared to two cards, the laminated paper driver's license is roughly five inches by 7.5. A short bond paper is 8.5 inches by 11.

The size may vary depending on the branch, based on Rosales' observation. In case you don't know, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said that the temporary driver's license would be shown at the front, while the official receipt (OR) and unique QR code needed to authenticate the temporary ID would be at the back.

"Sa ibang LTO ata ibang size kasi 'yung ibang naka-post parang A4 size eh... 'Yung iba kasi magkahiwalay 'yung resibo, 'yung akin kasi nasa likod nyan eh resibo kaya hindi ko maitupi."

To address the plastic card shortage, the LTO extended the validity of driver's licenses expiring from April 24 onwards to October 31, 2023, without penalties for late renewal.

"By August daw po meron na ulit ng plastic card, puwede naman daw pong hindi muna mag-renew dahil wala daw po plastic card," he said.

