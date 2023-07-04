Why DOT Shared FBI Wanted Quiboloy's "Love the Philippines" Endorsement

(SPOT.ph) Religious leader Apollo Quiboloy, who is on U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's "wanted" list for alleged human trafficking and sex trafficking, made it to the Department of Tourism's official page as the department thanked him for supporting Philippine tourism, prompting social media users to tag FBI to the comments section.

The Facebook post, published Saturday, July 1, is one of the many reposts done by the DOT as it thanked other personalities, local government units, and even private companies for supporting the "Love the Philippines" slogan. After three days, the Quiboloy post has more than 2,000 reactions, mostly hahas.

"Sa 'More Fun in the Philippines', what kind of fun? Ang interpretasyon ng taga-west sa fun is let's have sex, prostitution, there's more fun there... but 'Love The Philippines' is really from the heart of us Filipinos," Quiboloy said in a video posted by his media company, SMNI.

"We couldn’t agree more, Pastor Apollo Carreon Quiboloy that #LoveThePhilippines is really from the heart of us Filipinos. Thank you for your love and support for Philippine tourism," the DOT said as response.

DOT on why it shared Apollo Quiboloy's post

Social media users were quick to ask why the DOT had to highlight Quiboloy's comment, with some reminding the department that Quiboloy is wanted by the FBI.

In case you forgot, he is wanted by the U.S. FBI for "conspiracy to engage in sexual trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

His YouTube page was recently taken down for violating community guidelines.

After numerous attempts to comment on why DOT featured Quiboloy's endorsement of the slogan despite being wanted by the FBI, DOT's public affairs and advocacy director Ina Zara-Loyola has this to say:

"As you can see from the page, we returned the love to those who sent it our way. We wish you a pleasant day ahead."