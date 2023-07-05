Friendly Reminder: Don't Get Products From Unmanned Stalls, Even If You Plan to Pay Later on

(SPOT.ph) Love cookies? One customer, who has gone viral for their review online, seems to be one huge cookie lover—so much so that she got two boxes of cookies from The Manila Baker's unmanned stall with plans to pay for it later on via online. Thanks for the honesty but please don't do it, said TMB.

The customer, who grabbed two boxes of six-pieces brown butter salted chocochip cookies worth P800, shared her story with screenshots of her conversation with TMB on Facebook as she wrote a review to not recommend the business. Social media users pointed out that she was in the wrong, not TMB.

The post has more than 16,000 reactions, mostly hahas, with more than 4,200 shares.

What happened at The Manila Baker kiosk

"Wanted to buy cookies in their unmanned kiosk at Podium. After waiting for 15 minutes, I got cookies and messaged their FB account to pay thru GCash. The reply was berating messages instead," the social media user said of her experience at one of TMB's branches.

"I am not expecting gratitude for my voluntary honesty but professional communication is a minimum requirement of any business. Never buying here again."

The screenshots showed she offered to pay the goods, with TMB adding the staff left a note saying "We will be right back" as she went out for a toilet break and a trip to a bank. The customer was then asked to pay as soon as possible.

Once paid, TMB thanked her and reminded her to not do it again.

"PLEASE next time, just message us online if you are in a rush and our staff is currently running an errand."

"If this was a different situation and nobody informed us our staff would have been charged with the P800. I do hope you know where we are coming from and understand why this cannot happen again. Thank you," TMB told her based on the screenshots, ending their conversation as the customer didn't reply after.

It's "sad" that TMB is forced to defend its brand when the customer was the one who committed an offense, TMB told SPOT.ph in an online exchange.

"Our entire team in TMB always works hard to find the best practice, system and product quality, then for it to be put in question over something with no bearing is just really frustrating."

"We are hoping that after this whole thing she realizes her actions were uncalled for. Maraming salamat."

