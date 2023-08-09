This Sports Anchor Was Hailed for Refusing to Hide His Tattoos for a Job

(SPOT.ph) Digital creator and sports anchor Miguel Antonio “Mikee” Reyes, also known to his followers as Tito Mikee, is going viral on Facebook not for his latest TikTok video, but for declining a project that asked him to cover up his tattoos.

The former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroon on Wednesday, August 9 posted his conversation with an event organizer who asked if it's okay for him to wear long sleeves to cover his tattoos. The event organizer reasoned that it was "family day," with kids present at the event.

"Sorry to hear. I'm not really comfortable with being asked to cover my tattoos to do my job. It's okay. Sorry, I think I'll have to pass on this. Hope to work with you guys soon!" Reyes replied with smiley emojis.

The post got more than 5,000 shares and 15,000 reactions in three hours, mostly heart reactions, as Facebook users rallied behind his decision. TV5's Frontline Pilipinas sports anchor wrote in the caption: "My tattoos make me a bad influence to the kids? Pano kung may ma-impart pala sana akong maganda sa kanila?"

Tito Mikee's response to the request to cover his tattoos

Reyes, who has more than 627,000 followers on his TikTok account @_mikeereyes, said he would have agreed if the organizers told him to wear formal or semi-formal clothes instead. He also believed the person he was talking to was just following orders.

In an Instagram Story, he said with grinning emojis: "'Di naman puwedeng gusto n'yo si 'Tito Mikee' pero ayaw n'yo si Mikee. Iisa po kami."

"Tuloy lang naman tayo, guys. God is too good for us to worry about these things. I've already made more friends and achieved more things being myself than I could ever have trying to be someone else," he said.

"Ika nga ng mga tito/tita, THANK YOU, NEXT."

Facebook users reaction to Tito Mikee's stand

Facebook users praised how the polite the conversation went and how Reyes stood up for himself.

"You’re breaking the stigma and I’M HERE FOR IT!" an online user said.

"Walang masama sa tattoo. Masama ang manghusga ng tao dahil meron silang tats," another said.

Reyes is no stranger to showing off his ink. In fact, he made history as the first fully-tattooed sports anchor, breaking stereotypes along with the first-ever transgender news anchor KaladKaren.

In an earlier TikTok video, he addressed the question if there are disadvantages in showing off his tattooes.

"I go on Primetime TV every night, and they tell me to show them off!"

"To those who are judged for having tattoos, it never stopped me, so it shouldn't stop you."