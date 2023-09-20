Pia Wurtzbach's Marshals Seem to Have Pushed Aside National Artist Ricky Lee

(SPOT.ph) Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee are subjects of a new online controversy after social media users pointed out how the elderly author was seemingly pushed aside by one of the beauty queen's marshals at the Manila International Book Fair 2023.

Wurtzbach launched her book Queen of the Universe on September 14 during the book fair at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, where Lee also had his booth.

In a video taken by ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, Wurtzbach was making her way to the stage for her book launch. While she waved at others there, she reached out to shake Lee's hand before the marshal extended his arm, separating the two authors.

Earlier, the two were seen alongside National Artists for Literature Rio Alma and Gemino Abad during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

What others have to say about the Pia Wurtzbach-Ricky Lee incident at the MIBF 2023:

Some Facebook users who have seen the video said the incident was a "disrespect" to the National Artist, who is now 75. Mainly, the anger is directed toward the "hawi boy".

Some defended the marshal, saying it's possible he couldn't have seen Lee. Maybe the marshal doesn't even know him?

Management should be held accountable, one Facebook user said.

Beyond the MIBF incident, others said this should be a wake-up call for more Filipinos to recognize National Artists when they see one.

What Ricky Lee has to say about the MIBF "Hawi Boy" incident

The multi-awarded National Artist told PEP.ph what happened when the viral video was taken. Earlier, Lee gave Wurtzbach a copy of his book so when she saw him on her way to the stage, she thanked him.

“So, tumingin ako at nang lumapit ako, hinawakan ako ni Pia. Sabi ni Pia, ‘Thanks for the book, Sir Ricky’,” he said.

“I think, dun yung hinarang ako ng guard at itinaboy ako. In the gulo of the moment, hindi ko na nahalata yon kasi lumayo na si Pia.”

Lee said he only realized what happened when he saw the video circulating on social media and when his friends told him about it.

“Siguro ‘yung guwardiya could have been more gracious. Hindi ko iisipin ang sarili ko. Iisipin ko ‘yung ibang tao ‘yan,” Lee said.

“Hindi kinakailangan na senior or hindi kinakailangang National Artist. Pero kung may taong nilapitan din ni Pia, kinamayan pa ni Pia, respetuhin niya [guard] ‘yung tao at si Pia, kasi kilala ni Pia.”

For Lee, the marshal’s action was rude not only to him but to Wurtzbach who reached out to him.

"Maging makatao sana lalo na sa isang book fair. Hindi lang siya kung saan, book fair siya."