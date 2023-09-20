News + Explainer Trending

Jed Madela, Olivia Rodrigo + More Stars Are Class Sections at This Cotabato School

Move over, Einstein.

by Pia Regalado
11 hours ago
Jed Madela ALbert Einstein School
PHOTO BY Manduyog Rashid/Jed Madela/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Still remember your section during elementary days? Maybe yours was named after colors, gems, or even famous scientists but for this school in Cotabato City, what's in is naming the sections after Filipino personalities like Jed Madela.

The OPM hitmaker shared photos of the classroom at Albert Einstein School where his name was seen above the door and on a tarpaulin with the words "Grade One - Jed Madela" as shared by his friend.

Also read: This School Named Sections After Vaccines to Mark COVID Era

Jed Madela: Singer, Songwriter, Grade 1 Section

Jed Madela Cotabato
PHOTO BY Manduyog Rashid/Jed Madela/Facebook
The 46-year-old singer and songwriter was described in the tarpaulin as the "first Filipino to win the World Championships of Performing Arts 2005."

Madela said he was "so honored" by the gesture, especially at a time when he felt he was so unimportant.

"This is from Albert Einstein School in Cotabato where they named Grade One under me! I’m so happy!!! Sending my my love and thanks to Sir Edison, the faculty and the students! Hope to visit you in the future!!!"

Jed Madela isn't the only one

SPOT.ph reached out to Albert Einstein School, and Principal Florence Buat confirmed that Madela has been the name of their Grade 1 section for two years now. School Director Edison Morales came up with the idea to honor Filipinos who have brought pride and contributed to the country.

Some of the sections are named after Nobel laureate and journalist Maria Ressa, "drivers license" and "deja vu" singer Olivia Rodrigo, multi-awarded gymnast Carlos Yulo, boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao, Broadway star Lea Salonga, and assassinated senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

Here's the complete list of sections at Albert Einstein School:

  • Grade 12 - Maria Ressa
  • Grade 11 - Hidilyn Diaz
  • Grade 10 - Lea Salonga
  • Grade 9 - Carlos Romulo
  • Grade 8 - Benigno Aquino Jr.
  • Grade 7 - Manny Pacquiao
  • Grade 6 - Cecile Licad
  • Grade 5 - Lisa Macuja
  • Grade 4 - Jaclyn Jose
  • Grade 3 - Brillante Mendoza
  • Grade 2 - Michael Cinco
  • Grade 1 - Jed Madela
  • Kinder A / Nursery A - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Kinder B / Nursery B - Carlos Yulo

X (formerly Twitter) users can't help but suggest other stars whom they feel are worthy to also have class sections named after them.

