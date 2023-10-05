Yay or Nay: Would You Join a Yoga Session at the National Museum?

(SPOT.ph) Yoga is always a good idea for fitness, but would you do it in front of the revered Spoliarium painting? The National Museum is hosting free yoga sessions just in time for Museum and Galleries Month, with the activity earning the ire of some Facebook users who found it awkward and improper at least, and offensive at most.

The National Museum offers free yoga sessions

For the first time ever, the National Museum is hosting free yoga classes as part of its Museum and Galleries Month theme this year: “Exhibits and Reflections: Crafting Opportunities for the New World”. These yoga sessions will be held in different galleries of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

"Yoga at the Museum’s primary aim is to provide experiences in the museum that promotes and improves the wellbeing of an individual through a sensory activity, combining yoga with art therapy," it said in a statement released on Facebook on September 29.

It held its first session at the Spoliarium Hall this October 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with 18 participants coming together for a Vinyasa class. It will hold three more sessions:

October 11 - Traditional Hatha class at the Old Senate Session Hall

October 18 - Yin yoga class at the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc. (MFPI) Hall

October 25 - Power Vinyasa class at the Vicente and Carmen Fabella Hall

Interested participants can register through a link, which, as of writing, is no longer accepting responses.

Facebook users react to the free National Museum yoga sessions

When the National Museum posted a recap reel of its first session, some Facebook users weren't impressed.

While some called it "awkward" and some plainly asked "WHY?" in all caps, there are some who said it destroys the sanctity of the painting. "What's next, boxing? Zumba, maybe?" asked another.

"Don't you just love meditating while surrounded by bloodshed and tears?" another said.

Others expressed concern about the activity's effect on the Juan Luna masterpiece.

While others pointed out that this just shows a need for more outdoor parks where we can hold such physical activities.

The dress code protocol was also raised. Is it okay to wear gym clothes like a sleeveless top and shorts inside the museum? The National Museum Philippines said in its updated visitor guidelines: "We encourage you to dress appropriately keeping in mind the sensitivities of other visitors. Extremely revealing clothes are prohibited."

Under decorum, it also mentioned "running and playing in hallways, and sitting and lying on the floors are not allowed."

