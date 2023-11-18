SPOT.ph Tries: Is Getting a P2,300 Exfoliating Skin Treatment Worth the Price?

(SPOT.ph) In my 23 years of existence, I’ve never experienced a proper facial. Neither has my 50-year-old aunt, whom I had the pleasure of inviting during my first visit to Flawless Face and Body Clinic in SM Megamall.

I'm not the type to get acne often, but I knew my face carried layers upon layers of dirt that a simple shower couldn't take off. As it was my first visit to an aesthetic clinic, I wanted something that can easily take off all the gunk on my face. Luckily, Flawless had a treatment called the Nano PowerPeel. They're a popular choice for those seeking mild skin enhancements with little risk. That said, a Nano PowerPeel costs P2,300 for 1 hour and 30 minutes which begs us to ask, is Flawless’ signature treatment worth trying?

What to expect with the Nano PowerPeel treatment at Flawless Face and Body Clinic

Most clinics have their peels in chemical form but what makes the Flawless experience unique is their use of corundum crystals to remove dead skin cells and blemishes. Essentially, it’s a form of physical exfoliation that uses nanotechnology to improve skin texture. No scrubs and brushes here!

The treatment began with a gentle foaming wash, a refreshing cleanse that swept away the day's impurities. Next, the aesthetician applied a cleansing cream and massaged it into my skin.

With my eyes shielded by a protective patch, the aesthetician directed steam towards my face for about 10 minutes. The warmth of the steam was meant to open my pores to prepare for the hellish next step.

The extraction process was the most challenging step for obvious reasons. I’ve seen countless removal videos on TikTok, but it was my first time to experience prickling. The process, which tends to remove blackheads and whiteheads, resulted in a little bit of pain and a few tears shed, but it's nothing that I couldn't handle. Looking back, I think what put me at ease was the fact that I knew this was a small price to pay if I wanted clearer skin.

After the extraction, witch hazel toner was applied to my skin. I was honestly expecting it to sting but surprisingly, it had a refreshing, astringent quality that left my skin feeling clean. A high-frequency laser—meant to close my pores—followed, emitting a faint buzz and a mild tingling sensation.

Next comes the highlight of the treatment, the Nano PowerPeel. The aesthetician had to cover my eyes and plug my ears so the corundum crystals wouldn’t make its way inside. If you had to ask me what crystals on my face felt like? Well, it reminded me of sand. To be specific, as if sandpaper was gently gliding across my face but not in a painful kind of way.

Here's a closer look of the corundum crystals on my face, as well as the huge machine that was used for the Nano PowerPeel.

Following the peel, a multivitamin serum was applied, infusing my skin with nourishing ingredients.

I then enjoyed a 20-minute session with a clarifying mask that cost an additional P700—it was recommended to us as a necessary add-on to end my Nano Powerpeel package, so of course, we had to try. It was heavy on the face, but the mask had a soothing, cooling effect that makes up for the slight claustrophobic feeling. Finally, a water-based moisturizer was applied, sealing in all the benefits of the 1 hour and 30-minute treatment.

Truth be told, I couldn’t feel much of a change in my face as it was happening, but I spoke too soon.

Is the Nano PowerPeel worth it?

Definitely—and this is coming from someone in their 20s and 50s.

It was only when I stepped out of Flawless did I realized that my face felt rejuvenated, radiant, and refreshed. I couldn't help but touch my face repeatedly. I know, I know—it isn’t good to touch it after a treatment, but I really needed to feel the difference. My skin didn’t just look smoother, it actually was smooth to touch. Even my co-worker pointed out that my face looked fresh when she saw me in the office.

You know it’s the real deal when other people take notice of the glow.

Even a week in, my aunt and I couldn’t stop messaging each other to rave about how our faces felt so much lighter and cleaner. My 50-year-old aunt felt younger, more confident in her skin. Before the treatment, one of her friends had told her that she ought to remove her blackheads. Now, she’s no longer conscious about it.

I suppose the best part about the whole procedure was that there was no downtime. There might be some redness after the treatment (which I had), but nothing too harsh that forces you to stay at home to recover in shame. A thing of the past that everyone visiting a derm is thankful for, if we're being honest.

As per our experience, Nano PowerPeels aren't just meant for a specific demographic. Anyone can benefit from this treatment, especially those who want improved skin tone and texture. It's also worth noting that the treatment isn’t just for the face—Flawless can also provide this treatment in the neck, nape, underarms, and other body areas with scars upon request.

According to Flawless, Nano PowerPeel is best had every three weeks. As someone who wasn’t into facials, I’m now convinced that I need to go back for another session, even if it means splurging on a P3,000 treatment like this one. Maybe not in three weeks, but certainly sometime in the future.

Flawless Face and Body Clinic is a skincare clinic with over 27 branches in the country. They're currently offering special packages in celebration of their 22nd birthday. Customers can get a 3+1 or 4+1 Medical and Non-Medical Services at P25,000 and a Shareable Beauty Squad Packages at P50,000 until the end of 2023.

For more information, visit Flawless Face and Body Clinic’s official website.