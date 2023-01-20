Heads Up: Score iPhones at Up to P15,000 Off at Beyond the Box's Online Sale This Weekend

(SPOT.ph) You love your weekends. Who doesn't? It's that time of the week when you get to rest and recharge, have fun, and hang out with some friends—however, you want to spend it—without worrying about work or school. One more fun activity that's best done on weekends? Shopping. Regardless if it's online or inside an actual store, there's something relaxing about doing retail therapy after a stressful week. Well, you're going to love this coming weekend even more as Beyond the Box is having an online sale. Yup, you can get at up to P15,000 off your next iPhone without going outside the comforts of your house.

Beyond the Box has selected iPhones on sale this weekend.

Are you staying in this weekend? No problem. The sale takes place on Lazada from January 21 to 23 where you can cop iPhone models that go for as low as P25,990, like the iPhone 11 Late 2020 model. If you've been eyeing a more recent model, the iPhone 12 goes for P39,990 this weekend compared to its original price of P50,990. But if you really want that iPhone 14, here's your chance to get one as it's also on sale for P54,990 from P61,990.

Other Apple products are on sale like the Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi (5th Gen, 2022) for P36,390 from P41,490 and the Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular with the Alpine Loop at P52,990 from P56,990. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled on limited-time flash sales and offers for the best deals because you never know if you're going to get more savings.

Check out the items we saw on sale:

For more information, check out Beyond the Box's Facebook page.

