Friday Finds: Get Moving With This Stationary Bike for Less Than P4,000

(SPOT.ph) POV: you're watching Instagram Stories and your adventurous friends went on yet another weekend bike trip to Antipolo, complete with iced coffee and a screenshot of their route and how long it took them to complete it. You're inspired and motivated—you want to work out, too. But you're not sure about biking on the road just yet. Or you might not know how to ride a bike. Here's your helmet-free hack: a stationary bike for that corner in your living room. It doesn't have to cost a lot to get moving because LazMall store POC Sports is slashing the price off their exercise bike to only P3,928 from P7,139. That's almost half the price for a full-body sweat sesh.

Check out the features of the POC Sports stationary bike:

You can easily set up the POC Sports stationary bike according to your needs. It has knobs that can adjust the height of the armrest or handlebar, the height of the seat, and the distance of the seat from the handlebar.

If you want to level up your workout, the resistance knob can also be adjusted for a heavier pedaling experience so you can practice for those uphill climbs. You can keep track of your progress using the dashboard that displays the time, speed, total distance, and calories burned during your workout. (Don't forget to take a pic for that post-workout IG Story.)

There's no need to worry about losing your grip on the handlebars because of your sweat as they're covered with anti-slip material. The bike's seats are also built with shock-absorbing springs while the pedals come with toe straps to keep your feet in place.

The front freewheel made of stainless steel can carry up to 180 kg and the bike's two-way belt drive ensures a quiet and smooth ride. In case you want to move your stationary bike from the living room to the garage or anywhere else in your home, there are also small wheels at the front of the bike for easy transport.

The POC Sports Stationary Bike is is available for P3,928 from P7,139 on Lazada.